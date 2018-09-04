Leader of gang that robs with toy gun nabbed

By Esther Onyegbula

A robbery kingpin, whose gang had been terrorising Okoko, Iyana-Isashi, Afromedia and its environs, along Badagry Expressway, has been apprehended.

Members of the gang specialised in attacking residents at the early hours of the morning, dispossessing them of valuables.

The gang leader met his waterloo yesterday, after the gang attacked a lady.

It was learned that two suspected members of the gang accosted the lady identified as Juliette, who was in her mother’s shop at Afromedia.

However, the gun used to threaten their victim was later discovered to be a toy.

She was robbed of all her valuables, but later raised the alarm which attracted residents. While one of them escaped, the gang leader was apprehended by residents who almost lynched him.

Lamenting the spate of robbery attacks in the community, a food vendor, Jumoke Adisa, said: “It has become a terrible situation. Hardly does a day pass without residents getting robbed.

“Usually they launch their attack very early in the morning, when the vigilante and security personnel would have closed.”

The suspect told residents: ” We came from Okoko. My friend and I attacked and robbed the woman. My friend was lucky; he escaped but I was caught. He is the one that has the money we collected from the woman.”

But for the timely arrival of policemen from Okoko Division, the mob would have lynched him.

When contracted, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, promised to get back to this reporter with details but was yet to, as at time of writing this report.