LCCI backs SMEs with policy advocacy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has reiterated its commitment to the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through policy advocacy and promotion of goods and services.

President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, gave the assurance in Lagos at the 2018 LCCI Members’ Day Exhibition and Networking.

Ruwase said SMEs were key drivers of economic growth, and that the chamber would continue to evolve innovative means to serve the interest of the sector through trade promotion and policy advocacy for a better operating environment.

He said the chamber will continue to promote programmes that would bring great value and benefit to its members and the Nigerian business community.

The LCCI boss said the chamber saw great investment opportunities emanating from stronger business alliances that would translate to job creation, technology transfer, wealth creation and economic growth.

Chairman, Membership and Welfare Committee, LCCI, Mr. Sonoma Ajumogobia, said the fair which started six years ago was borne out of the chamber’s desire to increasingly showcase SMEs products and services for competitive advantage.

“We hope that in doing this, especially for our Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) member companies, we would have added some value to them by giving them some advantage over their competitors,” he said.

Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, assured SMEs of the States’ commitment to create the enabling environment that would aid business prosperity.

Oladunjoye, represented by Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, Director of Commerce in the ministry, said government had implemented friendly policies and infrastructure to promote business growth and economic development in the state.