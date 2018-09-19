Lawyer writes Fayose, demands payment of N600m legal fees

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A former Attorney General in Ekiti State, Mr. Owoseni Ajayi, yesterday, asked Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose to defray unpaid professional fee amounting to N600 million for legal services rendered in the past.

Ajayi, a close ally of Fayose before parting ways with him, listed 13 cases handled for the governor which had not been paid for.

In a letter, written to Fayose and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, Ajayi said: “You will recall that you never paid our chamber, Owoseni

Ajayi & Associates for the services rendered throughout the time because of your financial incapacitation despite numerous demands because you were already out of office at the material time.

“It should be stressed that we never acted free because we are legal practitioners working for our legal fee nor offered you pro bono service because you were not a pauper to be qualified for such a service.

“We merely showed understanding up till now because of the prevalent

circumstances known to you. And now that you have served another term as Governor of Ekiti State, you are financially strong enough to pay the said sum as demanded.”