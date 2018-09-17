LAUTECH: I’m in custody of document that misled S’Court in 2010 — Seyi Makinde

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, has said he has a document that “misled the Supreme Court from ceding Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso to Oyo State in 2010.”

In a statement by his Director of Media, Prince Dotun Oyelade, Makinde said the problem facing the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso was political.

The institution has been facing financial difficulties since the tenure of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State and Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo State.

The underfunding of the institution by the two owner states has plunged it into innumerable strikes that had crippled academic activities.

He said: “The demise of the institution is political and I am in custody of the document that misled the Supreme Court from ceding the university to Oyo State in 2010.”

He said apart from being a “cradle of knowledge and recognised internationally before its politically induced problems, LAUTECH served as the number one commercial concern in Ogbomosoland that gave vent to the famed industry of indigenes and residents alike.”

Seyi Makinde said that a permanent solution must be found to stabilise the over 50,000 students and 1,200 staff.