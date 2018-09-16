Last 10 men’s world marathon records

Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record for the men’s marathon on Sunday, clocking 2hr 01min 39sec to improve the previous world mark by more than a minute.

Below is a list of the last 10 men’s world records for the marathon, held over a distance of 42.195 km (26 miles).

2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/18 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin