Lassa fever kills one in Delta; family, health workers under surveillance

By Festus Ahon

Following the death of a woman, who allegedly manifested symptoms of Lassa fever virus in Delta State, two health workers at the General Hospital, Umuolo, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, have been placed under surveillance.

Dr. Isioma Okoba, Chairman, Primary Health Development Agency, made the disclosure at a briefing in Asaba, yesterday.

She said: “The dead woman is from Umolu community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area; she reportedly took ill on August 18 and was admitted at the Kwale General Hospital.

“Her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the following day.

“When she was not getting better, we took her samples to the laboratory in Irrua, Edo State, for analysis but before the result could come out, she passed away.”

The chairman of the Delta PHDA said when the result of the laboratory analysis finally came out, it was confirmed that the deceased had Lassa fever.

She added that “after the death of the woman, we took her family members into observation as well as the medical officers that treated the woman at the Kwale hospital; two of the nurses that had contact with the woman later developed symptoms of the fever.

“So, we took samples from them and sent it for laboratory analysis in Irrua, where we are still expecting the results.”

The Chairman, however, assured the people of the state that the ministry was working to ensure there was no outbreak of the disease and appealed to the residents not to panic.

She said the ministry had mobilised its disease surveillance officers in the 25 local government areas to go round and report any symptoms of the disease if found, for prompt action.