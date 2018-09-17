LASG lauds FBRA on World Clean-up Day

LAGOS—THE Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, FBRA, has been commended by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment as it embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, weekend, in commemoration of the World Clean up Day, which is celebrated September 15, every year.

The initiative, which received the collaboration of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, was organised in collaboration with Recycle Points, FBRA’s partner in the collection of plastic waste for recycling.

Commending FBRA for the exercise, the Assistant Director, Environmental Services, Waste Management Department, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Mrs. Tolulope Adeyo, said the campaign was worth emulating.

On her part, FBRA Chairman, Mrs. Folasade Morgan, said the initiative was done to demonstrate exemplary steps for others to follow, as PET bottles cause blockage of drainage channels in many Nigerian towns and cities.