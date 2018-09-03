Landlord arraingned for allegedly stealing, removing tenant’s door

By Onozure Dania

Lagos-A 63-year-old Landlord Adekunle Santos who allegedly removed the entrance door of his tenant’s shop and carted away goods valued N 994,850, was yesterday arraingned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant a resident of 1, Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba, Lagos, is facing a four count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing damage and breach of peace preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor Inspector Emby Ingobo, told the court that the defendant and others still at large conspired to commit the offences.

He said that the offence took place on May 23, 2018, at about 4 p.m. at 1, Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

Ingobo said that Santos who is a Landlord to the complainant, Esther Demola, a stylist, stole her electrical wire and goods valued N 994,850.

The prosecutor said “Santos in order to prevent Demola, from doing her business, unlawfully removed her shop entrance door, without lawful authority”.

According to Ingobo, the offences committed are contrary to section 411 and Punishable under sections 280,287, 273 (d) and 168 (1) (d) of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

Santos however pleaded not guilty to the offences against him.

The Magistrate Mrs A. M Davies granted him bail in the sum of N 100,000, with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be tax compliance and have his address verified.

The case was adjourned till September 24, 2018, for mention.