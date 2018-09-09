Breaking News
Land dispute: Olarinde royal family sends SOS to Ambode

On 8:54 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

A  member of the Chief Sadiku Olarinde family, Oguntedo village in Oriade local development council, Lagos  State has appealed to Governor Akinwunmi  Ambode to wade into the matter of threat to the life of their son,  Prince Yusuf Lateef Olarinde, following a  dispute between the  family  and the Federal Government over the re-acquisition of unused plots of land.

Akinwunmi Ambode

The  appeal  followed  a fresh threat to his life by  an  alleged land grabber. Sadiku  disclosed that  the suspected land grabber,  who had on several occasions confronted  Lateef  with threat to eliminate him, is the main actor  on the disputed plots.

He stated that his recent encroachment on the palace land is one daring move to chase the entire royal family out of their ancestral heritage which, according to him, was carried out in the company of  suspected  OPC members in the area.

Lateef  had  earlier alleged an attack to his life  when some hoodlums fired gun shots targeted at his car, injuring two members of his family while he escaped unhurt.

In a statement, he begged Ambode  to look into the matter and to call the suspected  OPC members and  alleged land grabber  to order as the land case  remained in  court, saying that a court order to  steer clear of  the disputed land must be observed by all parties until the matter is decided.

Meanwhile,  the alleged land grabber, simply identified as Mr. Ukachukwu, when contacted,  refuted the claims,  saying  Lateef  was at large after being declared  wanted by the  police. He claimed that the disputed plots of land did not belong to the Olariade family as  he acquired the  plots legally from Federal Government.


