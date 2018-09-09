Land dispute: Olarinde royal family sends SOS to Ambode

A member of the Chief Sadiku Olarinde family, Oguntedo village in Oriade local development council, Lagos State has appealed to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to wade into the matter of threat to the life of their son, Prince Yusuf Lateef Olarinde, following a dispute between the family and the Federal Government over the re-acquisition of unused plots of land.

The appeal followed a fresh threat to his life by an alleged land grabber. Sadiku disclosed that the suspected land grabber, who had on several occasions confronted Lateef with threat to eliminate him, is the main actor on the disputed plots.

He stated that his recent encroachment on the palace land is one daring move to chase the entire royal family out of their ancestral heritage which, according to him, was carried out in the company of suspected OPC members in the area.

Lateef had earlier alleged an attack to his life when some hoodlums fired gun shots targeted at his car, injuring two members of his family while he escaped unhurt.

In a statement, he begged Ambode to look into the matter and to call the suspected OPC members and alleged land grabber to order as the land case remained in court, saying that a court order to steer clear of the disputed land must be observed by all parties until the matter is decided.

Meanwhile, the alleged land grabber, simply identified as Mr. Ukachukwu, when contacted, refuted the claims, saying Lateef was at large after being declared wanted by the police. He claimed that the disputed plots of land did not belong to the Olariade family as he acquired the plots legally from Federal Government.