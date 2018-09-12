Lalong’s Director of Press, Nanle dies in Indian hospital

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has mourn his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle who passed away Monday evening in an Indian hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Lalong, according to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakubu Dati expressed deep sadness over the demise, describing the death as “shocking.”

He said the late DOPA was “not only a close ally but a pillar of his administration as he worked consciously for the success of the Rescue administration, being a committed patriot who pursues his beliefs with uncommon zeal.”

He recalled that the late Emmanuel Nanle “braved all odds in 2014 and tirelessly worked for the success of the APC in Plateau state in the 2015 general elections” and his government will “surely miss him especially, at this time when his services are most needed.”

He said death though painful is the will of God and asked the family and people of the state to be comforted by the Lord Almighty adding that “arrangements will be made to bring back the remains of the Late Emmanuel Nanle home for a befitting burial.”

However, the Governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen who expressed his sympathy over the demise said, “Nanle was flown to India for the second time this year to receive medical attention following an illness.”

Meanwhile a condolence register has been opened at the Government house, Rayfield and at the State Ministry of information and Communications headquarters, JD Gomwalk Secretariat, Jos.