Lagos Youth office seeks extension of voter’s registration

Secretary, Office of the Youth Organising , Lagos state and the convener of ‘Our Lagos, Your Lagos initiative,’ Aregbe Idris, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to extend the voter’s registration period to accommodate more Nigerians.

He also commended the sustained efforts of Lagos state residents and the country as regards the collection of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

In a statement made available to our correspondent yesterday, the secretary observed that every citizen must play active role in voting for credible candidates during the el election.

While acknowledging the measures adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in staging a hitch-free registration process for eligible voters, the office appealed to INEC authorities to extend the registration process/period “in order to accommodate and give opportunity to the teeming numbers of Nigerian citizens looking to exercise their franchise.”

Idris said: As we look forward to a peaceful, free and fair elections, our desire is to ensure that we play active role by voting in capable and intellectually proven representatives that would propel the socio-economic wheel of our great state and dear nation to promising heights.”

He urged all and sundry to keep the belief of an effective electoral system alive “but coming out en-masse to exercise their franchise in order to hold in high hopes the dreams of a better Nigeria.