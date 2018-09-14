Lagos Wealth Creation Ministry lists achievements

TO boost craftsmanship, Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment has organised training modules designed to build capacity, the recent being an eight-week workshop for tradesmen and artisans in partnership with the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB.

The ministry, under the supervision of the Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, who took office in January, empowered participants at the workshop with tools after the training.

Recall that in July the ministry organised a mentoring seminar on youth entrepreneurship with the theme Learn a Skill, Earn a Living, in addition to a programme tagged Mindset Re-orientation, Leadership and Employability Skills for unemployed youths in Lagos State.

In a statement, the ministry said: “Out of compassion, the commissioner allowed about 1,200 participants to attend the programme originally planned for 500.”

It said other milestones recorded by the ministry under Mrs. Akinbile-Yussuf, a 2006 graduate of Pharmacy from University of Lagos, include a technical workshop on Lagos State Non-oil Export Development Programme on MSME as a Catalyst for Export Development, a two-day strategic workshop in partnership with the Hudson Group, focused on various business processes and how they could be effective if properly implemented to optimise productivity.

The ministry has also registered 50 successful candidates for a six-month training programme under the Sustainable Development Programme with Ruff n Tumble (Betti-O School of Fashion), and held meetings with prospective employers.

The ministry has also facilitated Lagos State Government’s sponsorship of 15 Lagos-based techpreneurs and start-ups to an ICT April summit in Washington, DC, USA, in line with the mandate of the ministry under the Yaba ICT Hub programme.

The statement added: “She has equally facilitated N492,798,560.90 loan from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for disbursement to 1,753 beneficiaries,” having executed several projects in her former post as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in partnership with international organisations like USAID, UNFPA, EU, UN, among others.