Lagos State tops voice, internet subscription list in second quarter of 2018

By Juliet Umeh

Lagos State has emerged the state with the highest number of subscribers of active voice per state in the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics report for the second quarter of 2018.

According to the report, Lagos State has a total number of 14, 322, 982 of Global System for Mobile Communications, GSM, and others of subscribers of active voice and it is closely followed by Ogun and Kano states with 6, 563, 625 and 4, 945, 645 respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states have the least number of subscribers with 743, 643 and 842, 099 respectively.

In terms of active internet per state, Lagos State also has the highest number of subscribers with 13.84 and it is closely followed by Ogun and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with 6.34 and 4.57 respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi states also have the least number of subscribers with 0.72 and 0.81 respectively.

NBC report further stated that MTN has the highest share of voice subscription per state with 66,453, 318 followed by GLO with 39, 885, 471 and AIRTEL with 39, 730, 320 while 9Mobile has 16, 006, 007 and others 447, 654.

Similarly, MTN also has the highest share of internet subscription with 39, 191, 085.

It is followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and others with 27, 207, 445; 25, 947, 334; 10, 807, 862 and 362, 271 respectively.

Telecoms data for 2018 second quarter reflected that a total of 162,522,772 subscribers were active on voice as against 149,309,815 in the first quarter of 2018 which represented 0.09 per cent increase in subscribers’ base. Similarly, a total of 103,514,997 subscribers were active on internet as against 100,923,580 in first quarter of 2018 which represented 2.57 per cent growth in subscribers’ base.