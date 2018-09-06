Lagos PDP urges court to strike out case against congress

By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS —THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has asked a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, to strike out the suit by nine aggrieved PDP members in Lagos State, praying the court to nullify the state congresses of the party held in October 2017.

The Plaintiffs are: Ishola Shodiya, Ismaila Abiola, Mr. Kehinde Adelani, Mr. Kazeem Adeyemi, Awoyemi Abayomi, Adegboyega Adegbesan, Olalekan Bello, Florence Akojenu and Wasiu Aderounmu.

Defendants in the suit are the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, lawyer to the respondents, Mr. Spurgeon Ataene, informed the court that he had filed a fresh preliminary objection and counter-affidavit to the claimants’ suit, urging the court to strike out the one earlier filed before the court.

Lawyer to the claimants, O. J. Osinowo, who confirmed service of the fresh preliminary objection and the counter-affidavit, told the court that he needed time to respond to the respondents’ new application, adding that since the party’s primaries are scheduled for next week, he urged the court to make an order that status quo be maintained by both parties.

After listening to the submissions of both parties, Justice Idowu Alakija, adjourned further hearing till September 12, and meanwhile directed all parties to file their applications before the next adjourned date.