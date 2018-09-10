Lagos Media Marathon: Norrie Williamson to measure route -Ubani

ORGANISING Committee chairman of Lagos Media Marathon, Tony Ubani, over the weekend, revealed that renowned marathons and road races route measurer Norrie Williamson will calibrate and measure the route of the Lagos Media Marathon. Ubani also said Norrie’s report will be sent to AIMS and IAAF for certification and listing of the Lagos Media Marathon on the international marathon calendar.

The race will start at Anthony Bus stop, opposite Trem Church through Oshodi Oke, Charity, Airport Road, 7/8 Bus Stop, NACOC, Airport toll Gate, Concord Press, Airforce Base, MM 2, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Road, Ikeja Under Bridge at Ayinke House, Ikeja Bus Stop and finish at the New Ikeja Bus Terminus.

The route is chosen to showcase Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s massive infrastructural development on the Lagos Mainland.

The race is slated for Saturday, December 1, 2018.

“Marathons and road races records can be set at any meet. The reason we want to bring Norrie is because records can be set at our meet and we want it approved by the international bodies for marathon and road races and the world governing body in athletics, the IAAF” said Ubani.

The Chairman said the race is open to all intending runners but the prize is strictly for media practitioners, “fun runners who join our race will be entitled to consolation prizes but the prize money is for media practitioners”.

“Also students of communication nationwide are encouraged to register and participate. There will be special prizes for them. Students of communications outside Lagos who have done fantastic times in road races and marathons and the time is certified by their State Athletics Association or the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will be sponsored to Lagos to participate in the races”.