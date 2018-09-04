Lagos landlord docked for removing tenant’s door

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 63-year-old landlord, Adekunle Santos, who allegedly removed the door of his tenant’s shop and carted away goods valued N994,850, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant, a resident of 1, Santos Avenue, Abule-Egba, Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, theft, damage and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Inspector Emby Ingobo, told the court that the defendant and others still at large conspired to commit the offences, on May 23 at about 4p.m.

Ingobo said Santos, who is a landlord to the complainant, Esther Demola, a stylist, stole her electrical wire and goods valued N994,850.

The prosecutor said: “Santos, in order to prevent Demola from doing her business, unlawfully removed her shop entrance door without lawful authority.”

According to Ingobo, the offences committed are contrary to Section 411 and punishable under Sections 280, 287, 273 (d) and 168 (1) (d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Santos, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The magistrate, Mrs A. M. Davies, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be tax compliant and have his address verified, and then adjourned till September 24 for mention.