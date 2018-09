Ilorin – Team Lagos won gold in the female 3 on 3 basketball event at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) by edging Team Bayelsa by a point, 12-11.



Team Lagos had beaten Team Benue, who won bronze, to reach the final.

In the male category, Team Imo won gold without taking to the court after the other zonal representatives, Kwara, Adamawa and Oyo, were disqualified over over age issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the games, which started on Sept. 7, would end on Sept. 17.