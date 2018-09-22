Lagos Guber race: Sanwo-Olu campaign train woos Banire, other APC factional leaders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

As the gubernatorial race for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket thickens in Lagos State ahead of the party’s primaries, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, BOSCO, has commenced moves to bring back into its fold, one of the estranged leaders of the party, Dr. Muiz Banire.

Similar move had also been made when the organization, last weekend, visited the immediate past governor of the state and now the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

It was gathered that the Director General, of the organization, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, yesterday, led the team to visit Banire, immediate past National Legal Officer of APC, at his office on Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja where a closed-door meeting was held that lasted over two hours

According to the source, the meeting deliberated on APC gubernatorial primaries earlier scheduled for September 26, but shifted to 29th.

When asked to shed more light on what transpired at the meeting, the source declined, stressing that the meeting between both groups was strategic.

Another source added: “You know the Banire faction needed to return to the party and getting them back to APC before the primaries would be very crucial for Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as APC candidate for the state.”

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode had returned from Abuja where he had several strategic meetings with President Muhammadu Buhari and National leaders of APC.

Confirming the meeting, BOSCO’s Director of Media, Mr. Sesan Daini, told Vanguard that he was aware of the meeting, saying the meeting was to resolve some of the crisis that had brought factions into the party.

According to him: “We cannot be divided at this time and that is why we have to ensure that all members of APC return to the party.”