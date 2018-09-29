Lagos guber primary: Tinubu meets stakeholders today, gives final word on Ambode, Sanwoolu

..As Bamgbola, Alli pledge loyalty to party, Tinubu’s decisions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely, less than 24 hours to the conduct if All Progressives Congress, APC, Gubernatorial primary, the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is billed to address stakeholders and party faithful over issues of endorsement of aspirants and other sundry issues.

Meantime, the APC, Lagos State chapter has debunked claim making the rounds that it has suspended some party bigwigs over anti- party activities and urged the public to disregard the report.

Also, the former Acting Secretary of the party in the state, Hakeem Bamgbola and former Mushin Odi-Olowo council boss, Yemi Alli have described the report as “untrue” and reiterated loyalty to party supremacy on issues.

Debunking the report, APC Publicly Secretary in the state, Joe Igbokwe stated, “The news flying about that APC, Lagos State Chapter, has suspended Lagos State House of Assembly former Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and 20 others including Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s on Community and Communication Affairs, Hakeem Sulaiman-Oris, Attorney General, Niji Kaseem, Muslim Folami, James Faleke, Babatunde Quadri,, Segun Olulade, Tunde Buraimoh, Sakiru Anifowose Dengen, Yemi Alli, Hakeem Bamgbola, , Alhaji Bashkirs Adekoya, Otumba Tayo Oyemade, Hon Abiodun Mafe, Rev Iyo Oyasodun, Sanyo Osijo, Hakeem Masha, Cornelius Ojelabi, Femi Apata, among others is not true.

The statement read thus: “It is a lie from the pit of hell, an ugly story planted by ugly persons to cause disaffection in the land of limitless opportunities and the pride of the nation.

“This is an election period and politicians are trying to upstage one another by resorting to playing to the gallery by manufacturing lies, innuendoes and outright subterfuge to gain advantage. This is not the culture of Lagos APC and it can never be.

“Let it be known and it is hereby made known that APC Lagos cannot accept this brigandage, political irresponsibility and rascality. Those who are parading the this fake news are enemies of our great party, they do not mean well and therefore cannot succeed.

“We are therefore asking our teeming supporters to ignore the antics of the enemies of progress. Lagos APC has not suspended anybody and has no plans to do so. We remain a united family, an indivisible entity and just one house.”

However, in a swift reaction via a joint statement, Bamgbola and Alli, stated: ‘It has been brought to our notice that some unscrupulous elements and political jobbers are fabricating a destructive story against our image.

“Hence, we wish to inform you all our supporters to disregard any such defamatory story against our loyalty to our father and political idol, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We believe in his political ideology and we will forever remain Tinubuist. We are for Jide Sanwo-Olu, the in-coming Governor of Lagos.”