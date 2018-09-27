Lagos gov: I’m ready for APC primary — AMBODE

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Ebun Sessou & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS — AFTER series of consultations and political manoeuvrings, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, declared his readiness to participate in the September 29, 2018 direct primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting to Governor Ambode’s decision to participate in the primary, a contender for the race, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the governor’s readiness was a welcome development but Dr. Obafemi Hazamt, another contender was silent on the governor’s declaration.

The primary will be take place in the 377 wards across the 57 councils of the state.

Ambode, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, said his readiness was in line with the choice of the party in Lagos State and the validation given to the direct primary preference by the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC.

Ambode said: “As our great party approaches Saturday, September 29, 2018, earmarked for the direct primary election to choose the candidate to fly our party’s governorship flag at the next general election, I am happy to restate my commitment to participate in that process having procured and submitted my nomination form and having formally declared my intention to seek a second term to continue on the path of unprecedented growth and development that our state has witnessed since 2015.”

The governor, however, expressed gratitude to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; party elders and executives; GAC members; all APC members and every resident “whose support, understanding and prayers have assisted me in no small measure in being used as an instrument through which our state has redefined the concept of greatness.”

It added that a return of the party’s ticket to Governor Ambode would guarantee the stability of the state’s growing economy; ensure the continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in the state.

Group says Ambode stands a better chance

Reacting to the governor’s readiness, Convener of Ambode Vanguard, a group in support of Ambode’s bid, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade said: “We believe our governor will emerge as winner. We have mobilised all our members for the exercise. Most of the registered voters are with him, there is hope in the horizon for us.”

It’s good for democracy — Sanwo-Olu’s campaign team

Also commenting on Ambode’s declaration, the Director Publicity, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Support Campaign Organisation, BOSCO, Mr Sesan Daini, said: “It is a welcome development and healthy for the party. What we are doing in Lagos is returning power to the people. The same we feel is what the party members and leaders are actually feeling and I am sure by the time we engage the stakeholders and members of the party with our robust programmes and agenda for the party and the state, we will have their support.

“What we are embarking on is a successful venture already; we only need to remind our people why we are in this cause. I am sure by the end of Saturday, we will have the day. All politics are local, the modality and technicalities for winning, we would not like to divulge to the public.

“We want to use this opportunity, to appeal to the organizers and participants to allow the process to be violence-free, there should not be intimidation and harassment, and allow the process go on smoothly and allow the natural law take its course.”

Ambode has right to contest — Lawmaker

Reacting, Deputy Majority leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Olumuyiwa Jimoh said, it is the right of the incumbent governor to contest.

Jimoh said: “It is not a new thing that people are aspiring, people would aspire and it is going to continue till time in future. Ambode is the incumbent governor, he has obtained the form for his re-election and it is left for the electorate to decide his fate.

“He has the right to be re-elected at least twice and it applies to any executive position in the world. Lagosians should wait patiently until the primary election is over.”

500, 000 registered members to participate — APC chair

Meanwhile, the chairman of the APC in Lagos, Alhaji Tunde Balogun said preparation for the primary is in top gear saying: “We are preparing to ensure free, fair and credible exercise at the end of the day.”

Speaking on the number of registered participating members, Balogun said: “I can’t give the exact figure right now but we have about 500, 000 registered members that will be participating across the state.

“We will brief the public at appropriate time, I do not want to pre-empt anything further.”

The factional Lagos APC chapter under Mr. Oki few days ago had a strategic meeting in a hotel located In the central area of Abuja with Mr. Fashola, Dr. Muiz Banire, and some selected aspirants of the party.

It was gathered that the meeting was meant to interface with the aspirants selected to run in the forthcoming primary elections.

Prominent among the aspirants pencilled down by the faction are, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Mrs. Funmilayo Tejuosho – Mushin Federal Constituency, Mr. Kabir Lawal – Surulere Federal Constituency, Mr. Dayo Bush Alebiosu – Kosofe Federal Constituency, Mrs Toke Benson – Ikeja Federal Constituency, and other state assembly aspirants. The faction decided to raise funds for its aspirants.

In Lagos West Senatorial District, the Tinubu led structure in the state is said to backing the return of incumbent Senator Olamilekan Solomon, who initially expressed interest to run as Governor in Ogun state, while the Fashola wing supports Kayode Opeifa who never held elective position except being Commissioner for Transportation under the Fashola regime. In the Lagos East Senatorial District, the Oki faction are strongly in support of Senator Gbenga Ashafa who is also a close ally of Mr. Fashola contesting against one of Asiwaju Tinubu’s closest ally, Hon Bayo Oshinowo (Pepper). It’s common knowledge that apart from the heavy projects done by the incumbent Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the APC leadership is preparing him for higher assignment in the green chamber, this is perceived by the Oki faction as threat to the base of their Principal who is equally from Surulere. In Ikeja, the Fashola faction are also campaigning against the return of Hon. James Faleke to Lagos from Kogi where he ran as deputy Governorship Candidate to the late Abubakar Audu.

The Oki faction, it was gathered, is banking on support of some Abuja based politicians who have shown readiness to use the police headquarters to override their subordinates in their Lagos command.