Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, on Tuesday advised the staff of the state’s judiciary to adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct of Court Employees.

The Chief Judge gave the advice at the unveiling of the Lagos State Judiciary Commitment Statement at the High Court Premises, Badagry in Lagos.

Newsmen report that Commitment Statement is a reminder to members of the staff of their duties and obligations that must be professionally delivered to members of the public.

According to Oke, this is important because we have to cultivate zero tolerance for corruption and continue to pursue vigorously our goal to have a corrupt-free judiciary.

She said that it was no longer business as usual, adding that the mission was to effectively provide quality and professional services in a knowledgeable manner through hard work and integrity.

Oke said it was expedient for law officers to be guided by the statement to ensure quality service delivery and to further assure Lagosians of the determination of the judiciary to ensure justice.

“It is in a bid to ensure that the promises are kept and delivered that I come up with the Commitment Statement by all staff by which we are all covenanted to work.

“This is to make Lagos State Judiciary to be dynamic, innovative and proactive by achieving an independent, reform oriented and well-funded judiciary system.

“This will guarantees the rule of law which is efficient, transparent, accountable and accessible to all.

“That is upholding Judicial Ethics and Administration among all judicial workers in the state,” she said.

The chief judge, represented by Badagry High Court Judge, Mrs Serifat Sonaike, solicited for the mutual cooperation and a strong sense of integrity of Judges, Magistrates and supporting staff.

Contributing, Mr Chigbo Okafor, the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, gave the Chief Judge assurance that the commitment they were making today would be attainable.

According to him, the bar will give all the space to make it more reliable.

Okafor said that NBA Badagry would give all support to the innovation that she had brought to the state judiciary.

