The All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that the party has not suspended anybody.

The party according to a statement signed by Joe Igbokwe Publicity Secretary said the news flying about that the All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, has suspended Lagos State House of Assembly former Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and 20 others including Special Adviser to the governor on Community and Communication Affairs, Hakeem Sulaiman-Oris, Attorney General, Niji Kaseem, Muslim Folami, James Faleke, BABATUNDE Quadri,, Segun Olulade, TUNDE Buraimoh, Sakiru Anifowose Dengen, Yemi Alli, Hakeem Bamgbola, , ALHAJI Bashkirs Adekoya, Otumba Tayo Oyemade, Hon Abiodun Mafe, Rev Iyo Oyasodun, Sanyo Osijo, Hakeem Masha, Cornelius Ojelabi, FEMI Apata, among others is not true. It is a lie from the pit of hell, an ugly story planted by ugly persons to cause disaffection in the land of limitless opportunities and the pride of the nation.

The party further said this is an election period and politicians are trying to upstage one another by resorting to playing to the gallery by manufacturing lies, innuendoes and outright subterfuge to gain advantage. This is not the culture of Lagos APC and it can never be.

Let it be known and it is hereby made known that APC Lagos cannot accept this brigandage, political irresponsibility and rascality. Those who are parading the this fake news are enemies of our great party, they do not mean well and therefore cannot succeed.

We are therefore asking our teeming supporters to ignore the antics of the enemies of progress. Lagos APC has not suspended anybody and has no plans to do so. We remain a united family, an indivisible entity and just one house.