Lagos: Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat battle for 1.7m votes

*War of posters in Lagos

By Olasunknami Akoni

Barely 48 hours to the conduct of primaries, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter, yesterday, commenced distribution of 1.7 million party’s identification cards to all registered members.

The usage of the card which will commence with the rescheduled gubernatorial direct primary slated for tomorrow, Sunday, September 30th, 2018, before subsequent primaries, are being distributed by the party executives to selected leaders across the councils. The election is scheduled to hold in 245 wards in 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs of the state.

Addressing the selected leaders across the council at the state’s Secretariat, Acme, Ogba, APC chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, directed the leaders not to release any card on proxy, while all uncollected cards should be returned to the party’s Secretariat.

Balogun also directed party leaders to work in collaboration with the LGA party Chairmen and Council Chairmen in their various local governments.

According to him, the leaders were carefully chosen based on their pedigree, saying that the party had confidence in their ability to act responsibly during the exercise.

Balogun who said that the party has a comprehensive membership register list for the exercise stressed that the membership card would be used to vote in the primaries.

“The photographs and names of the owners of the cards are in the membership register. Any uncollected membership cards should be returned to the state party secretariat. The cards will be distributed across the 245 wards before the governorship primaries. And subsequent exercise.”

Also, the Secretary of the party in Lagos, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said “In the local governments where there are LCDAS, for instance, Alimosho LGA which was split into 6 local governments and LCDAs, six leaders would be chosen from each of the six local governments and LCDAs. That means they would have 18 leaders including the leader representing Alimosho local government at the state level.

At the primaries, the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will be slugging it out with the Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Dr. Femi Hamzat.

The gubernatorial primary was initially scheduled for today, September 29, 2918, but later postponed till tomorrow, by the National Working Committee, NWC, of APC.

Ambode had on Wednesday reiterated his intention to participate in Saturday’s primary election in line with the preference of the party and the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). Meantime, ahead of the primary election, different posters of Ambode, and Sanwo-Olu, have flooded streets of Lagos, pasted in strategic areas in the metropolis.

The posters were displayed on the walls, pedestrian bridges and the road sides especially at Agege Motor Way, Ikeja and all 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

Sanwoolu’s posters were seen in Ikeja Maryland, Anthony area, with inscriptions that read: Lagos 2019, Support Jide Sanwoolu for Lagos State Governor. Igbega Ipinle Eko, Ajumose ni.”

Ambode’s posters were at Badagry with the inscription “I Stand With Ambode”, “Re Elect Gov. Ambode 2019” sponsored by various groups and many volunteers.