Lagos 2019: Youth group, students endorse Sanwo-Olu for governor

Lagos – A coalition of youth associations and student groups, under the auspices of Sanwo-olu Youths and Students’ Campaign Organisation (SYSCO), on Saturday, drummed support for the governorship ambition of Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu.

Sanwo-olu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is up against the incumbent governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in the battle for the party’s ticket in Lagos State for the 2019 governorship election.

Sanwo-olu is the Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation.

The coalition, made up of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos chapter, All Progressives Congress (APC) leagues of Youth Leaders and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), among others, drummed the support in a statement in Lagos.

The statement was signed the group’s Convener and its Director, Public Affairs, Mr Gbenga Abiola (aka Agbelebu), and Mr Agbabiaka Agbah respectively.

“The coalition, at its inaugural meeting convened by the leadership on Saturday, Sept. 29 in Lagos, decided to unite and expand the youths and students structures in Lagos to ensure the emergence of Sanwo-olu as the flag bearer of APC and Lagos state governor in 2019.

“The apex organs of Lagos youths and students bodies have accepted the blue print of Sanwo-olu and have set machinery in motion through its structures across the state.

The coalition described Sanwoolu as a true party man who would run an inclusive government in line with the ideology of APC for the long-term benefit of Lagosians.

“All the progressive developmental strides and transformation in Lagos state today is and still remain the product of popular participation and inclusive governance as initiated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mr Sanwoolu has promised to re-entrench these dwindling values as one of the major cardinals of his administration,” the group said.

The group said that Sanwo-olu, as a former Commissioner in the state, had contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

Another APC governorship aspirant in the state, Mr Femi Hamzat, a former commissioner for works, has also stepped down his ambition to support Sanwo-olu.(NAN)