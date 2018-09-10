LADOL focuses on working with govt, others to create jobs

By Innocent Anaba

lagos—The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base, LADOL, has said that it was now focused on working with the government and the private sector in Nigeria to create more jobs after handling the integration work on the multi-dollar Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading, FPSO, vessel.

It is also working toward the creation of an enabling environment for policies that will ensure that Nigerians, who worked on the integration of the Egina FPSO at its yard at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, remain employed and that thousands more are employed in future projects.

Managing Director of the company, Dr. Amy Jadesimi, made the disclosure in her remarks following the successful completion and departure of the fully integrated Egina FPSO from the LADOL yard.

Boasting of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art logistics and engineering base, LADOL was selected by Total and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, as the local content partner for Samsung Heavy Industries for the Egina FPSO project.

Under the arrangement, LADOL was to make available its facilities for the integration of the topsides of the FPSO after its fabrication by Samsung at its yard in Geoje, South Korea and with the completion of the fabrication work, the vessel sailed away from that country in October last year, arriving the LADOL yard at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, owned by LADOL, amid splendour on January 24, this year.

An elated Dr. Amy Jadesimi, LADOL’s Managing Director, had on the occasion: “The Egina FPSO has arrived, marking a historic milestone for our facility and for industrialisation in Nigeria. The FPSO fabrication and integration at LADOL is a major achievement for local content and a step towards creating thousands of direct and indirect new jobs in the country.”

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Managing Director, Mrs. Hadiza Bala Usman, joined onsite at the LADOL Free Zone to celebrate the arrival of the vessel, observing that the successful berthing of the vessel “is as a result of operational efficiency and very robust synergy between the NPA and LADOL.”