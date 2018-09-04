Lack of access to faulty feeder causes power outage in Mushin- EKEDC

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) on Tuesday said lack of access to the faulty feeder supplying electricity to some parts of Mushin area of Lagos, was responsible for the prolonged power outage.

The company’s General Manager, Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, told newsmen in Lagos that residents of the affected areas had denied the EKEDC workers access to site of the faulty feeder.

The affected areas are Igbehin, Ifetedo, Ishokan and Ifesowapo Communities in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Idemudia said that many times the company’s workers had moved to the site of the faulty feeder to rectify it, but were denied access by some residents.

He further explained that the power outage in the communities was caused by a faulty 11KV feeder which tripped off on Aug. 24.

According to him, the claims made by the affected communities that they were deliberately put in total darkness were “fictitious and inaccurate’’.

“The company has made efforts to restore electricity to the areas, having identified the problem, but was restricted by members of the communities.

“Some members of the communities refused our technical crew access to rectify the faults; this was why the company withdrawn its workers for safety.

“Also, efforts made to dialogue with the communities’ representatives to resolve the issue proved abortive, rather they filed a petition against EKEDC at Area “D’’ Command Police Station, Mushin.

“We have appealed to members of the affected areas, especially in Ilasamaja, Mushin Local Government Area, to embrace dialogue in settling the dispute, but rather they preferred violence.

“Such violence act has made the company’s management to withdraw its workers from the area for their safety,’’ he said.

Idemudia explained that the area had been experiencing an average of 15 hours power supply daily prior to the incident, adding that the company would never intentionally put its customers in darkness.

According to him, EKEDC has a zero-tolerance policy against foul play.

“Our customers should assist us in our fight against unethical activities by using its whistle-blowing platforms.

“The whistle blowing platforms are safe, confidential and secure ways of alerting the company of illicit activities.

“The platforms can also be used to report unscrupulous elements of the company that partake in illegal activities such as fraud and extortion of customers,” Idemudia said.

He decried the attitude and false claims of the affected communities that EKEDC deliberately threw the areas in total darkness, when they did not allow workers to work on the faulty feeders. (NAN)