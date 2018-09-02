Lacazette got a win in Cardiff City vs Arsenal

Cardiff City vs Arsenal : Arsenal finally grinded out a win at Cardiff City Stadium, thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s winner in the 81st minute, making the Londoners snatch the crucial three points against a a spirited Cardiff City.



The game ended 3-2 and Arsenal could have had more goals, as first Lacazette and then Aaron Ramsey tested Cardiff’s keeper, Neil Etheridge in the dying seconds of the back and forth match.

Shkodran Mustafi gave Arsenal the lead on 11 minutes with a powerful header from a Granit Xhaka corner.

Lacazette struck the woodwork before Joe Bennett crossed for Víctor Camarasa to turn and fire in the equaliser just before the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s superb curling shot put Arsenal ahead on 62 minutes but Danny Ward’s header eight minutes later made the score 2-2.

In the 81st minute, Lacazette thundered his effort beyond Neil Etheridge at the near post as Arsenal won for the second successive match.

Defeat moves Cardiff down to 16th on two points, while Arsenal are 9th with six points.

Arsenal’s squad for the game was boosted with the return of Mesut Ozil in the starting line-up, after reports he had fallen out with boss Unai Emery.

Ozil missed Arsenal’s first win under Emery against West Ham last weekend amid claims the German midfielder had been involved in a training ground bust-up with his manager.

It was suggested Emery, in his first season after replacing Arsene Wenger, had told Ozil his place was in danger if he didn’t try harder to adapt to the Spaniard’s desire for a high-tempo pressing game.

Ozil had played poorly in Arsenal’s defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

But Emery said Ozil was merely absent due to illness and the former Real Madrid star was at the Emirates Stadium to watch the 3-1 victory over the Hammers.

And, with Ozil apparently over his illness, he was back in the team at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ozil’s inclusion was one of two changes, with Alexandre Lacazette also included and Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan dropping out.