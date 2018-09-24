Lacazette, Aubameyang make it four wins in a row for the Gunners

ARSENAL made it four Premier League wins on the bounce with a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening half but Everton came close with a few good chances of their own in reply.

Richarlison tested Cech early on, while the Brazilian headed Xhaka’s corner clear at the other end before Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved well from Nacho Monreal 12 minutes in.

Former Gunner Walcott picked out Richarlison for another chance midway though the first half, but Cech was on hand again to deny him and then Walcott with his boot as the half wore on.

The hosts lost Sokratis to injury five minutes before the break and he was replaced by Rob Holding, while Lacazette almost put Arsenal ahead before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the crossbar as the scores remained goalless after 45 minutes.