Labourer docked for allegedly attempting to steal car

The Police on Monday arraigned a 30-year-old labourer, Salisu Yusuf in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court,Abuja for alleged joint act and attempt to steal a car.

Yusuf of Garki village, Abuja was arraigned on a two-count charge of joint act and attempting theft.

The prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that one Mohammed Alhassan of Kado fish market, Abuja reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station on Aug. 22.

Obatomi told the court that Alhassan arrested Yusuf at about 7. p.m with the help of Police Surveillance Team attached to Life Camp Police Station, Abuja on Aug.22.

She said that the defendant and one other, now at large smartly opened a Honda Civic car, using a contrasted master-key.

She said that Yusuf opened the car with intention to steal the car but was caught by Alhassan immediately.

Obatomi said during police investigations, the defendant “openly confessed“ to have opened uncountable cars and had stolen laptop, cell phones, car stereos and other valuable items.

The prosecuting counsel said that the defendant also confessed that he had been arrested and convicted for the similar offence in 2016.

She added that the offences contravened Sections 79 and 95 of the Penal Code.

Yusuf, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Senior Area Court Judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted him bail.

He, however, ordered the defendant to produce a surety who must be a salary earner of any cooperative organisation and reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the matter until Sept. 13 for hearing. (NAN)