Labour warns Egbin thermal station mgmt over unfair practices

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ORGANISED Labour has warned owners and management of Egbin Thermal Power Plant that there will not be industrial peace in the station until the company respects extant labour laws and stop indecent and precarious work practices.

Egbin Power Plc is the largest power generating station in Nigeria with an installed capacity of 1,320 megawatt, MW, consisting of 6 units of 220MW each.

Speaking through National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, Labour insisted that so long as the owners and management refuse to have conditions of service that enjoy joint authorship with the workers, refused workers to freely unionize among others, industrial peace will continue to elude the firm.

Assistant General Secretary of NUEE, Babatunde Isaac, told Vanguard during the picketing of the plant at Ijede, Ikorodo, Lagos that Labour would continue to interrupt operations of the plant until the management is ready to address workers’ grievances.

Mr. Isaac warned that the action “will be sustained until the management of Egbin is ready to address workers’ grievances because the management of the company had been recalcitrant and shuns even the attempted intervention of the Police Area Commander, ACP, M Ahmadu.”

A staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria, said intermittent industrial unrest at the plant would worsen the erratic power supply across the country.

The TCN staff claimed that the management locked out TCN staff in the company as a result of the picketing exercise led by NUEE.

He lamented that the management wanted staff to resume work between 4 am and 5 am, to ensure that they were in the premises before the picketers came, saying many of them could not do that and as a result, they were locked out.

According to him, the implication is that the Egbin could not evacuate any megawatt since the action started and if the matter is not resolved soon, power supply in the country will drop drastically because Egbin is the largest generating plant in the country.