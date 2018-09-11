Labour reads riot act in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—ORGANISED labour in Imo State has said it is no longer very comfortable with the prevailing non-payment and under-payment of workers salaries and allowances in the state.

The State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Austine Chilakpu, who made the feelings of Imo workers known in a telephone interview also said that “since there was no reason why salaries should go into arrears, the leadership of labour can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the state”.

According to the Imo NLC boss, “workers are aware that the state gets monthly allocation from the federation account”, stressing that “there could not have been any cogent reason why workers salaries should run into arrears.

“I am seriously under pressure from the entire workers in Imo State. They are complaining bitterly about their unpaid salaries. They are no longer comfortable with the under-payment of their salaries.”

Continuing, Chilakpu said that from their investigations, there was no monthly federal allocation that excluded Imo State.

“So, there is no moral justification for the government of Imo State, to start owing workers as it is currently doing. Schools are resuming soon and the meagre take home pay of workers are no longer taking them home, not to talk of sending the children back to school”, Chilakpu fumed.

“The leadership of the organized labour in the state is calling on the state government to as a matter of urgency, pay all the workers their full salaries and all the arrears by this week. I would not like anybody to turn around tomorrow and claim that the organized labour is either embarrassing government or being sponsored by any group or person.”

He explained that labour in Imo State had shown more than enough understanding with government, pointing out that “because of what the workers are facing now, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony if the workers are not paid in the days ahead”.

Chilakpu equally used the opportunity to urge Governor Rochas Okorocha to pay the frail and famished pensioners.