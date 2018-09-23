Breaking News
Labour party governorship candidate mourns Bamigboye

By Victor Ahiuma-Young
GUBERNATORIAL candidate of Labour Party, LP, in Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, weekend urged people of Kwara State to “reinvent statesmanship” as a mark of honour for the late pioneer military governor of Kwara State, Brigadier General David Bamigboye (retd) who died Friday 21 September 2018 after a brief illness,

He was the first military governor of Kwara State from May 1967 to July 1975, after the state was created among other first generation 11 states from the old defunct three regions of North, East and South of Nigeria.

In a condolence message issued in Ilorin,  Aremu said the demise of   Brigadier General on the eve of a critical transitional election in Kwara State was a divine reminder of “an era of selfless statesmanship, calling on all aspirants for public offices in the state to learn from the bold positive imprints of the former military governor.

He noted that though   he was never an enthusiast of military leadership, there was once “a developing   Kwara State that was a pride of all Kwarans under General Bamgboye compared to the present stagnant underdeveloped Kwara State that is an embarrassment to all Kwarans.”

The achievements of   General Bamgboye include notable sustainable state building projects such as   Kwara Polytechnic,   Herald Newspaper,   Kwara Hotel,   Kwara State Secretariat, many public secondary schools,   many General Hospitals, offered Scholarships   in higher institutions. Late General David Bamigboye helped to build a developmentalist Kwara State which today, suffers huge development deficits due to bad governance”

Kwara State needs state-led  development of Bamigboye era under an LP government.  2019 gubernatorial election offers a unique historic opportunity  for Kwarans to reclaim  the state from self serving leadership to  governance through selflessness, statesmanship, entrepreneurship, compassion, managing diversity, equality, inclusiveness, sense of justice and fairness and prosperity for all.”


