Labour Ministry wades into NUPENG, SEEPCO row

By Emma Amaize & Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Federal Government, weekend, waded into the industrial unrest involving Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Producing Company, SEEPCO, British Oil and Gas Limited BOGEL, in Delta State, and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

While the Federal Government told the companies that workers’ right to unionization was an inalienable right that must be respected, it equally told NUPENG to suspend its strike in Delta State.

Consequently, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, directed all its members who had withdrawn their services in Delta State to return to work with immediate effect.

The Federal Government intervened through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, in the industrial dispute between NUPENG and the Delta State-based companies which NUPENG accused of using armed soldiers to evacuate about 3,000 workers from the rigs and terminating their employment.