Kwara North elders demand for gov’ship slot

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Kwara North leaders, elders and stakeholders have demanded for “a shift of power in the state to Kwara North, which is yet to produce a governor of the state since the return to civilian rule in 1999, almost 20 years ago.”

They spoke, yesterday, at a briefing in Ilorin.

The leader of the zone, Senator Mohammed Ahmed, in his address, appealed to “our brothers in Kwara Central and Kwara South to support what is true and do the needful by recognising that as of right, Kwara North should produce the next governor of the state.

“We urge leaders of all political parties to adopt this position and present governorship’s candidates from Kwara North only.”

He explained that “in almost 20 years of uninterrupted democracy, the economic indices coming out of Kwara North present a sad scenario of under-development.

“Roads are bad, water scarce, education appalling, healthcare very far from the people and youths are unemployed.”