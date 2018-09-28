Kwara Falcons beat Hoops & Read, retain Atlantic Confernce title

By Mary Emmanuel

The Atlantic Conference play-offs ended in Lagos Thursday with Kwara Falcons of Ilorin retaining their title after beating rivals, Hoops & Read of Lagos in an exciting encounter on a day Customs sneaked into the top 4 to qualify for the Final 8 after beating Comets 66-59.

The Kwara side who were semi finalists last season were trailing the Lagos side owned by Olumide Oyedeji and needed a win yesterday, 96-90 to ensure they remain Conference champions heading into the Final 8 later next month.

For the Ibadan side, Oluyole Warriors, despite their crushing defeat of Delta Force 81-48 in the first game of yesterday, they failed to make the top 4 qualifiers for the Final 8 just as Anambra Flames overcame Police Batons 80-77 to confirm their qualification.

Following the conclusion of the Atlantic Conference games yesterday, Kwara Falcons, Hoops & Read, Anambra Flames and Customs thus join Gombe Bulls, Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets and AHIP Giants who qualified from the Savannah Conference for the Final 8 of the 2018 Kwese Premier League.