Kwara: Bolaji Abdullahi cuts deals with Monarchs, PDP chairmen

By Demola Akinyemi

Former minister of sports and immediate past national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi may have cut deals with some traditional rulers in the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts towards his governorship aspiration.

Abdullahi who is from the Central Senatorial District resigned as APC spokesman and his membership of the party to achieve his governorship aspiration on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as part of the deal has promised to give the youths in the state the same opportunity he had as a youth.

Abdullahi had at his declaration declared that he sold fufu and other commodities on the streets of the Ilorin but through the opportunities available to him by the government and the patronage of Senator Bukola Saraki rose to success in his professional endeavours.

“I have resolved to upgrade the system of education in the State in order to give the same opportunity I had to the teeming youth in the State,” he said in the course of his visit to the traditional rulers.

“The agricultural sector would also be revamped to open up markets for the farmers to sell their products at profitable prices,” he added.

Among the towns visited were Patigi, Kaima, Songs, Lafiaji, Baruten, all in the Kwara North Senatorial District of the state where the royal father in the affected towns adopted Mallam Abdullahi as their preferred candidate for the governorship.

The campaign trail also visited towns in Kwara South senatorial district like Isin, Erinle, Ilofa, among others where the royal fathers of the affected towns reportedly pledged their support for his candidature.

The campaign train further visited PDP leaders in the ten local government councils in Kwara South Senatorial District where Abdullahi was assured of support for the plum position of the state.

A representative of the people of Ilemonna, Alhaji Salihu assured Abdullahi of their willingness to support him due to his proven competence, integrity and uprightness.

Chairmen of PDP Oyun, Offa, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Irepodun pledged their support for the aspirant adding that Abdullahi should see Kwara South as his second home.