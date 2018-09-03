Kwara: A month to Governorship primaries, Saraki keeps PDP on edge

By Demola Akinyemi

Less than three weeks to when it is expected to produce its governorship candidate, mystery has continued to dog the contest for the ticket in the Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The return of Senate President Bukola Saraki to the party has mystified the process with none of the known aspirants putting forward even a poster indicative of interest in the contest.

The major aspirants are former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and erstwhile national secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje. Both men had in the past sacrificed their positions in public office in adherence to the political movements of Saraki.

Baraje left his position in the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC while Abdullahi was removed as minister on account of his loyalty to Saraki and also stepped down as National Publicity Secretary of the APC after Saraki left the APC.

As at yesterday, none of the aspirants had even pasted a poster indicative of interest in the governorship position.

The Saraki political family produces its aspirants by consensus.

Saraki had recently told his supporters in Ilorin that he has no anointed candidate for any post and that at the right time, their choices for various offices would be jointly decided.