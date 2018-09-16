Kwara 2019: Bolaji Abdullahi unveils the ‘Youth Challenge’

By Demola Akinyemi

Among those jostling to succeed Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State on the platform of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi was outstanding last Wednesday.

Popularly known as ‘Omoluabi’ (meaning well trained and worthy son), his declaration to contest for the state number one seat came as a master stroke.

Abdullahi had acquired a reputation as a savvy public affairs commentator through his stint as a columnist in the back page column of Thisday. However, he came to public renown on the political sphere as Minister of Youths and subsequently as Minister of Sports and lately as National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

While other aspirants were announcing their intentions through press statements, posters and bill boards, Abdullahi stole the show in a way that demonstrated the seriousness of his governorship ambition.

The colourful event that took place at Arca Centre along Ajaseipo Road, Ilorin paraded political juggernauts from the three senatorial districts who dared the odds to come out and identify with him.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Sola Gold, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, and some lawmakers from the state House of Assembly, two former commissioners, Hajia Ayinke Saka and Otunba Taiye Joseph, two former members of the House of Representatives, Hon Kola Yusuf and Hon Yunusa Yahaya, popularly called Bulldozer, the Iyaloja of Kwara State, Hajia Nike Olorunlambe, a former National President of IEDPU, Ambassador Muhammad Hadi, a former Ambassador to Netherlands, Nihinlola Akanbi, among others, graced the occasion.

The political and traditional leaders were held for about five hours that the declaration ceremony lasted. The tastefully decorated hall was electrified with various shades of entertainment provided by artistes, including local, hip hop and popular brand of music.

One after the other, the important dignitaries came out to extol Abdullahi’s virtues describing him as the best man to continue the job in 2019.

The first to speak was the Chairman of the Omoluabi Campaign Committee, Engr. Asanloko Abiodun.

He said: “Today, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi is not just presenting his ideas to anybody, but to people of repute, technocrats, people of high integrity, people of note and of course people who know what it takes to govern a state like Kwara. To the best of my knowledge, only Omoluabi Bolaji Abdullahi has made this type of arrangement. “He is the only candidate who has turned the occasion of his declaration of intent to a platform of engagement where stakeholders would be presented with a manifesto on which they can comment, criticize and make inputs where necessary; all for the betterment of Kwara”.

When Abdullahi mounted the rostrum, the whole place was electrified with excitement and fireworks.

According to him, Dr. Bukola Saraki’s stint as governor of the state between 2003 and 2011 was Mandate 1, the stint of the outgoing administration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed is Mandate 11, as he prophesied that his own stint would be Mandate III.

Quoting profusely from his book, ‘Empowering the youths, Investing in people’, Abdullahi churned out his agenda for the youths saying: “Our youth demography can yield the expected dividends only when we are prepared to make the required investments that would discover, tap and channel their massive potentials productively.”

He stressed that his vision is “To make Kwara State a shining example for good governance, where full potentials of children are nurtured; where youths are truly empowered; where the most vulnerable among us are best protected; and where government works for all.”

It was not surprising that Abdullahi would pay attention to the youths especially given his youthful look and his experience as minister of youth affairs.

Abdullahi was to give his humble background as an illustration of how the youths could rise to achieve their potentials if given the proper incentives.

“I am contesting because of the challenge of youths in our state. We must struggle to ensure that children of the masses are also successful like I am today. My father was a tailor and farmer, I attended public schools, today God has helped me.”

He thus promised to turn the energy of the youths in the state into a viable asset to be used in turning around the fortunes of the state.