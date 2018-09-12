Kwankwaso: PDP presidential aspirants must work against post-convention crises

Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, an aspirant to the PDP presidential ticket, has advised those seeking the ticket to work together so as to avoid an implosion after the national convention.

The national convention, slated for next month, will decide the party’s flag bearer for the presidential elections scheduled to hold in February.

Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State, at a meeting with PDP members on Wednesday in Minna, said that all contestants must unite in the interest of Nigeria.

He, however, challenged the leadership of the party to be fair to all aspirants, saying that a transparent handling of the primary elections would strengthen the party for the bigger task of winning the secondary election.

The aspirant accused the APC of poor performance, saying that Nigerians were still waiting for the change the party promised in 2015.

“The change promised Nigerians has only brought hunger, violence and unemployment,” he claimed.

Kwankwaso said that he left the APC because it failed to fulfill its promises to Nigerians, saying that the PDP was out to “change the change that brought hardship on Nigerians”.

The aspirant also decried the deplorable condition of the Suleja-Minna road, noting that it was one of the road roads the APC promised to reconstruct during the presidential campaign in 2014.

He commended the fatherly roles being played by retired Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, two former military heads of state, in the entrenchment of democracy, adding that the duo had brought stability to Nigeria.

The state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji, in his remarks, assured Kwankwaso that PDP members in Niger would vote for a candidate that would improve the lives of Nigerians.