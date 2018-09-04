Kwankwasiyya loyalists takeover PDP as Shekarau dumps party

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Vanguard news reported the cold reception Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso received when he moved from the leading All Progressive Congress APC to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kano.



He was received by the former Education minister Mal Ibrahim Shekarau on the condition that he is a reformed Kwankwaso.

Barely a month after, Sen Kwankwaso, who has declared intention to contest for presidency under the PDP, has now literally taken over the party in Kano.

This has forced Mal Shekarau to move to the APC despite his inability to stay under the same roof with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shekarau’s spokesperson Sule Ya’u told newsmen that “I want to confirm to you that Shekarau has decided to defect from PDP to APC due to the injustice metted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership”.

Those whom the National body of the PDP handed over the party at the state level belong to the Kwankwasiyya movement and Mal Shekarau and other party bigwigs felt cheated and mistreated for which he tonally dumped the PDP.

Caretaker Committee of the PDP in the state was announced to have started working on Wednesday 29 August 2018 under the leadership the former Secretary to the State Government, Alh Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, who has also declared intention to contest for governorship of the state under PDP.

Dankaka Husaini Bebeji is the vice Chairman with Shehu Wada Sagagi as the Secretary.

Mal Surajo Kwankwaso is the jnr sec, while Jamilu Abubakar Danbatta is the Madia Secretary and Zainab Audu Bako is the Women Leader.

“My boss has met with Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja yesterday and concluded plans for our return to APC. He will meet with all the stakeholders concern in Kano and then made his decamping public” Shekarau’s spokesman stated.

Sule Added that “there is no way they could remain in PDP watching the national leadership of the party dancing to the tune of Kwankwaso at the detriment of other PDP big wigs.”

The Kwankwasiyya movement is a very strong political platform that the APC has lost in Kano state. It is therefore not going to be business as usual when it comes to voting for APC again as it shall lose a lot of voters to the PDP.

On the other hand, the PDP bigwigs addressing newsmen on the occasion, the defunct party Chairman, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, reaffirmed that he remains the party’s Chairman in the State, noting that the national body had neither served him nor any of the Exco members of the decision of the dissolution of the State Exco.

To this extent, Doguwa unequivocally stated that he remains the State party Chairman, pointing out that all the other Exco members’ seat remains valid until a fresh election is held, so no one has the power to appoint a new Exco in the State.

”We have rules and regulations guiding the affairs of the party to elect a new exco until a fresh election is held. In the absence of none, I remain the substantive party Chairman.”

Also, Doguwa openly disowned Senator Rabiu Musa Kkwankwaso and his supporters in the Party, accusing Kwankwaso of being behind the crisis tearing the party apart in Kano

While addressing supporters, who thronged the venue, one of Shekarau’s staunch ally, Ghalli Sadiq, said they will not allow Kwankwaso to hijack the party, which they laboured to build over the years after people like Kwankwaso deserted the party, prior to the 2015 election.

According to him, nobody will leave the party for Kwankwaso, advising he and his supporters to go elsewhere, as he is of no political value to them in the State.