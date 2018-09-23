Kumuyi, Utomi encourage youth, task them on entrepreneurship

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, has advised youths to have the positive mind that, in the face of challenges confronting them and the nation, they have the wherewithal to move themselves forward as well as the nation.

Kumuyi spoke while addressing youths on the theme: ‘The Gathering of Unstoppable Achievers’, which took place at Deeper Life Bible Church, International Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos.

The cleric told the youth that when there is life, there is hope and much more so, when there is that unflinching desire to move forward, hope becomes certain.

Kumuyi added that we should not base everything on hope without proper planning to do something because God has given us the heart, mind and intelligence to seek the way forward.

He called on Christians to rely on God and deviate from the attitude of using the weapon of oppressor because he believes as Christians, “we could make our mark for our country and for the rest of the world”.

The Guest Speaker at the event, Professor Pat Utomi, told youths to recognize the fact that they are future of the country with ability to overcome challenges, as he pointed to two-way forward: “entrepreneurship and good leadership”.

“As twenty-first century youth of this country, you can make Nigeria rise again but this can only be achieved when we have true leaders who know how to address the pains of the people and leaders should know that this is the time to change course”, Utomi said.