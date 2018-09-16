Kumuyi on the wholeness of Nigeria

Pastor Saviour Ekpe

The General Superintendent and founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr. William Folorunso Kumuyi, says Nigeria, irrespective of the recent political upheavals, will be made great.

Kumuyi made this prophetic utterance during the first and second leg of his tour of the oil-rich states, the South Southern part of Nigeria for miracle crusades.

The man of God whose central theme of his message was based on repentance from sin, reconciliation to God and total change of live for the good of humanity noted that if humanity was to seek God earnestly, live according to the commandment of God, then God has the capacity of providing the desires of man.

The man of God who read many bible references to buttress his points observed that God, who is rich in mercy sent His only son for the redemption of humanity. He observed that the problem of man hinged on lack of true conversion, lack of faith in God and man penchant to continue to indulge in sinfulness.

The power crusade, which is holding simultaneously in three states in the South South of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at U. J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross River State by 5pm; Thursday September 14, 2018 by 5pm at Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State while Friday September 15, 2018, Rivers State will take its turn today at the Deeper Life Camp Ground, East West Road , Rumudara, Port Harcourt by 5pm with themes: The Wonders of His Power; The Day of His Power and the God of Wonders while the dates, venues and time for the remaining three states will be at a later day of the month of September, 2018.

In a chat with some worshipers and leaders of the church, they believe that the crusade has the potency of reaching out to the people of the region with a view to ridding out social vices prevalent in the region such as militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalization of public utilities and such like. They believe that if perpetrators of these vices hear the word of God, there will be a corresponding change that will cause them to avoid these heinous acts, thereby acting positively to the entire country.

The crusade that is ministered by Pastor Kumuyi, himself a 77 year old Ogun-State born preacher of holiness, a former don who gave his entire life for the preaching of the gospel of Christ is indeed, a gift to this generation who conducts revival programmes around the world with gifts of working miracles through the power of God Almighty and assisted by his ebullient and star studded lieutenants in the region. It is on record that the.

At this ongoing visit to the South South region with the power of God, great revival, deliverance, salvation, healing, prosperity await the people as miracles recorded where participants with series of lifelong challenges ranging from partial madness, heart attack, severe headache, chest pains, chronic bad luck, stomachache, waist pains, boils among others received instantaneous miracles from God through the prayer of His servant.

Shocking among the miracle recipients was a Cameroonian woman by name, Evelyn Achem that had road accident four years ago and could not walk except through the use of crutches who migrated from Cameron to Nigeria and settled in Ikom local government area of the state as a result of communal crisis that erupted in their community. According to the woman who attended the evnt in U. J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, after the prayer of the man of God, she received strength in the legs, threw away her crutches and walked.

In Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, his Deputy, Mr Mosses Ekpo, Commissioners, Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments other top government functionaries were worshippers at a One-Day, Power-Packed Crusade at Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

