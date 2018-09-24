PDP Kogi elders say NASS Screening C’tee compromised

Fresh crisis is reportedly rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State as the Kogi West Elders Forum (KWEF) of the party has accused the National Assembly Screening/Appeal Committees) of moves to sabotage the goodwill the party enjoy due to their inordinate ambition.



The KWEF called on lovers of PDP and Igala sons and daughters to call the Appeal Committee Chairman, Barr Mike Ezugwu and the Secretary, Joseph Godwin Oche to order before it becomes too late, saying that Kogi state is in a challenging period and it will be suicidal should the party leaders sabotage the efforts all have put in reposition Kogi state for greatness.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday by the leader of the forum, Hon. Shaibu Momoh said the committee, which is in charge of screening Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants for the 2019 election had been compromised.

Momoh further warned that if this was not nibbed in the bud, these individuals may destroy the party.

The elders further cautioned against impunity and imposition of candidates as it will affect the party’s fortune in the 2019 general election.

Read the full statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a plot by members of the PDP Screening Committee for Kogi East senatorial primary election to sabotage the goodwill the party enjoy due to their inordinate ambition.

While we expected a free and fair screening process to allow all aspirants test their popularity during the election, we were shocked that the screening committee would disqualify notable aspirants like retired Air Marshall Alfa, Victor Adoji, Hajia Halima Alfa and others, just to pave way for a single aspirant.

Our investigation revealed that the Committee was only acting script by some powerful individuals at the National secretariat who have been compromised by some favored aspirant to enable them emerge as sole aspirant for the primary. We are also aware that the Appeal Committee were promised huge sum of monies.

Upon hearing that the reason cited for not clearing the 13 senatorial aspirants to run for the primaries scheduled for September 28th were flimsy and vague, these individuals pulled together huge some of money as bribe to the screening appeal committee members to at any cost look for grounds to not clear the aspirants.

We wish to state that politics is local and those Abuja forces cannot thwart the goodwill PDP currently enjoys in Kogi East and the entire Kogi state. We strongly warn that there will be mass revolt against PDP in Kogi state should the Appeal Committee uphold the irresponsible verdict of the screening committee.

We wish to call on all lovers of PDP and Igala sons and daughters to call the Appeal Committee Chairman, Barr Mike Ezugwu and the Secretary, Joseph Godwin Oche to order before it becomes too late. May we remind all that we are in a very challenging period in Kogi state and it will be suicidal should our party leaders sabotage the efforts we have put together to reposition Kogi state for greatness.