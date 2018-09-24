Kogi council workers lauds gov’t on “up to date” salary payment

…seeks 100 % salary regularization

BY BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

Local government workers in Kogi State have called on the state government to ensure 100 percent regularization of their salaries.

The council workers however eulogizing the state government for paying their salaries up to August, urged them to look into unpaid arrears from previous administrations.

The State chairmen of Local Government Employee, NULGE, National Union of Teachers, NUT and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, M&HWUN, Tade Adeyemi, Thomas Ayodele and Onuh Edoka respectively made this known in a joint statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

The statement read apart, “Efforts being made by government to overcome the challenges of inherited liabilities, especially in the areas of salary arrears owed workers is quite commendable; the workforce in the local government appreciate the efforts made by the Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs in ensuring that salaries of local government are paid up to August 2018.

“The decision of government to raise the bar of the level of salary being paid in which no worker in the local government takes less than 54% is noted with appreciation. However, government should take cognizance of the percentages of salary yet to be paid by the previous and present administrations and make effort to clear them as soon as possible.

“That government is enjoined to continue this gesture and not relent until the payment of 100% is regularized in the local government. And government should include on the payroll the names of all staff and teachers that have been cleared, but are yet to be captured on the payroll while the cases of the uncleared undergoing review should be resolved without further delay.”

The labour unions pledged their support and loyalty to the state government and urged them to sustain the industrial harmony presently enjoyed in the state.

They also commended the state government efforts in the maintenance of peace and security, commiserate with victims of flood disaster, and lauded government efforts at tackling the challenges of the IDPs.