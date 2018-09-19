Kogi ADP achieves full automation

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi Agricultural Development Project, ADP, has achieved full automation, following the deployment of Enterprise Resource Planning, ERP, system to help extension workers easily capture farmer’s data in the state.

The agency automation scheme was achieved through the engagement of over 2,000 N-Power volunteers.

Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Oyisi Okatahi who revealed this yesterday in Lokoja, said the need to use technology to manage information became imperative in the present day agricultural management.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his support, which he said made the success story of the agency possible.