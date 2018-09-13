Knight poses as Brig-Gen to swindle Lagos bizman of N100m

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A 58-year-old Catholic Knight, who has been masquerading as a Brigadier General to defraud people, has been arrested by detectives attached to the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspect, Paulson Ogbonna, met his waterloo after he allegedly defrauded a businessman of N100 million, with a promise to help him use his position as a senior Army officer to retrieve N77 million owed the businessman.

However, during investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had never been enlisted into the Nigerian Army or Armed Forces.

Rather, he claimed that people usually called him Colonel because he worked in the Defence Military and decided to own up the name.

My experience—Victim

Explaining how he was swindled, the 34-year-old wine distributor, Obinna Francis, said: “I met him through a customer of mine, Chika Chukwuocha. She introduced him to me as a Colonel in the Army, when I complained that customers owed me to the tune of N77 million.

“When I met with him, he confirmed he was an Army officer. Within three months of meeting him, he said he had been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and invited me to Bonny Camp. But on my way there, he cancelled the meeting, saying he had to rush to the hospital.

“The total amount he collected from me is N100 million. I paid into Best Way Construction Company, Paulson Okechukwu Ogbonna, Icarl International Ventures, Peesab Energy Resources Limited, Lazarus Maduforu, Peesab International Investment Limited and other individual accounts, as he directed.

“He said he needed to process some documents and also pay a lawyer that would stand by me while he would be processing it underground and that as a senior officer, he was not allowed to retrieve money for clients.

“I believed him because some of the customers who had earlier threatened me, later came back to appeal for redress, after he intervened.

“At a point, he said that with his new rank, he would help me procure documents that would enable me become a contractor to all Armed Forces mess.

“I became apprehensive when none of his promises was actualised. Besides, the money given to him was borrowed and the bank was hard on me. At the moment, I cannot pay my children’s school fees and my house rent.

“I even had to sell my car to make up the amount he demanded for, with the hope that when I started getting contract as he promised, I would make up for it.

“Aside being a military officer as he claimed, I was further convinced because he is a Knight. But I never knew it was all a scam.”

I had no intention to swindle him—Suspect

On his part, the suspect, a Knight at the Saint Timothy Catholic Church, Ojodu Berger, denied introducing himself as a Military officer to the victim, Francis.

He said: “I work at the Ministry of Defence, Moloney Street, in the Department of Estate Management as a Senior Technical Officer.

“I did not collect N100 million from him. I only collected between nine and N11 million. I intended to use it to process a document that would enable him become a contractor. The document cost N150,000.”

Asked what he did with the balance, he kept mum, saying his intention was not to swindle the businessman.

Police

Parading the suspect before journalists, Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Unit, CP Dan Okoro, said part of the Unit’s investigation included ascertaining whether the suspect was indeed a serving Military man.

He said the suspect will be charged to court and advised members of the public to always use the appropriate government agency to seek redress rather than patronise impostors, looking for gullible preys to swindle.