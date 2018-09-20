Kingsley Ogboso out with another edition of True Heroes Awards

The second edition of the True Heroes Awards has been scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Eventistry, Off Almiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

The event is a social initiative that celebrates Nigerians who have made outstanding philanthropic contributions towards people empowerment and nation building but are most times unrecognized for their efforts.

Award Winning Actor, Lagos socialite and the convener of the True Heroes Awards, Kingsley Ogboso said that the objective of the award is to promote the positive images of individuals who have contributed to the growth of the country and also impacted lives knowingly and unknowingly while encouraging them to do more.

Categories of the award include goodwill, selfless public services, restoring hope and trust among Nigerians while also reigniting the passion for citizenship and patriotism.

The 2nd edition is almost here and 23 selfless Nigerians who have served humanity will be celebrated and showcased to the world as True Nigerian Heroes. It promises to be bigger and better with lucky dip, other giveaways and so much more.

Among the special guests who will be attending include Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare, DG. LSSC Tunde Bank-Anthony, CSP. Dolapo Badmus, Daysman Wogiren Oyakhilome and Debola Williams.

Celebrity guests who will add shine to the event include, Mr. Ibu, Sunday Are, YAW, Daddy Showkey, Denrele Edun, Annie Idibia, Omowunmi Dada, Wole Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ayo Adesanya, Ruggedman, Juliet Njemanze, Gabriel Afolayan, Gbengba Adeyinka (GCFR), Peggy Ovhire, Tina Mba, Gbenro Ajibade, Desmond Olusola Elliot, Daniel llyod, Mike Godson, Mike Ezuruonye, Kiki Omeili and Keira Hewatch just to mention a few.

Musical performance would be rendered by Award winning artist ICE, top gospel singer – Sister Wisdom and S.O.D.