Killings: Ayu tells Middle Belt, South South to defend themselves

…Says our people are slaughtered daily

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

FORMER Senate President, Dr. Iyiorcha Ayu, has called on the ethnic minorities of the South South and the Middle Belt to unite in defence of themselves. Ayu said the South South and the Middle Belt were united by a history of oppression and struggle in the Nigerian federation.

The former Senate President said this, according to a statement while paying a condolence visit to Governor Dickson at Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Ayu said the people of the Middle Belt were going through one of the most horrendous periods of their existence.

He lamented that the people of the area were being slaughtered almost on a daily basis in the country.

He stressed that it was important for the ethnic minorities of the two geopolitical zones to be united in defence of themselves.

He said: “The Ijaw people, like the Tivs, have a history of struggle where we suffer oppression and humiliation.

“When I was coming here, I was shown, the community of late Major Jasper Adaka Boro. We also have our leader. “As minorities we are unified in a common struggle. We shall continue to join hands together to continue to fight for our people.

“We have suffered the most horrendous acts in Nigeria together. Our people are slaughtered daily, we need unity to defend our people.

Be strong, don’t bow your head and cry too much.” In his remarks, Governor Dickson advocated enhanced unity between the Ijaws and the Middle Belt. He said that the people of the two zones have a lot in common and should work to promote the shared relationship.