Kidnapped Edo APC LG boss regains freedom

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—AFTER three days in the den of kidnappers, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State, Deacon Henry Ashofor, has been released.

Vanguard learned that Ashofor was released by his abductors on Tuesday evening after an undisclosed sum of money was paid.

It will be recalled that his abductors had initially demanded for a ransom of N20 million.

A few hour before he was released, the Principal of Okpameri Grammar School, Ibillo, identified as Raphael Olorunda, escaped being kidnapped on the same spot Ashofor and his aide were abducted. He escaped with serious head injuries and abandoned his car.

Meanwhile, as a way of checking the alarming rate of kidnapping in the area, Chairman of the council, Mr Don. Umoru, has ordered palliative work to commence on the Igarra/Ibillo federal road.