Breaking News
Translate

Keyamo tackles today’s champions of restructuring

On 11:19 amIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo has said that tackled today’s champions of restructuring saying that they never talked about it when they were in government.

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Festus Keyamo on his Twitter handle said ‘Instead of restructuring Nigeria, they were rather struggling to restructure their Party in order to take control of it so as to become President of Nigeria.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.