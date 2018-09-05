Keyamo tackles today’s champions of restructuring

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo has said that tackled today’s champions of restructuring saying that they never talked about it when they were in government.



Some who pretend to be champions of restructuring today never mentioned an alphabet of that word when they were in office. Instead of restructuring Nigeria, they were rather struggling to restructure their Party in order to take control of it so as to become President of Nigeria — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 4, 2018